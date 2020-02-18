G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.77

Shares of G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as low as A$1.77 ($1.26) and last traded at A$1.79 ($1.27), with a volume of 776576 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.79 ($1.27).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.91 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86.

About G8 Education (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

