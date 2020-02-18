GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 118,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 662,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

