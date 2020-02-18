GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Leidos were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

