GAM Holding AG Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,501 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,606,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,449,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

