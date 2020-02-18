GAM Holding AG Has $336,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Paychex were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

