GAM Holding AG Has $390,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

