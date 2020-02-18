GAM Holding AG Makes New $310,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

SSD opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.