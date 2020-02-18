GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.30 and a fifty-two week high of $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

