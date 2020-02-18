GAM Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $166.15 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

