GAM Holding AG Sells 17,187 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Genpact were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

