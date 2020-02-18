GAM Holding AG Sells 21,150 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 437,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 229,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDN opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

