GAM Holding AG Sells 22,121 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 928,711 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.