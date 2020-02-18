GAM Holding AG Sells 3,744 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

