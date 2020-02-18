GAM Holding AG Sells 3,966 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

LULU stock opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

