GAM Holding AG Sells 4,373 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

