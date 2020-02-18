GAM Holding AG Sells 6,777 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 64,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.