GAM Holding AG Sells 714 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DCI opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

