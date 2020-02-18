GAM Holding AG Sells 8,312 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.