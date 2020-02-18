GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.