Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

