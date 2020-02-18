goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$79.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$40.50 and a 1-year high of C$79.87. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.27.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total transaction of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

