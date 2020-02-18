Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €41.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.00 ($62.79).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.13. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.