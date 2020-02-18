Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

