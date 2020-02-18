Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

