Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.36. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $322.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.