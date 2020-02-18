Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.