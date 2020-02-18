Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 88,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

