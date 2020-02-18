Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Exantas Capital worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of XAN opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.93%.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

