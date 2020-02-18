Hancock Whitney Corp Has $403,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Dover by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

