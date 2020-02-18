Hancock Whitney Corp Has $450,000 Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NuVasive stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

