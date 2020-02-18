Hancock Whitney Corp Has $482,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,038,000 after acquiring an additional 273,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $1,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

