Hancock Whitney Corp Has $521,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $203.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.