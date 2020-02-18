Hancock Whitney Corp Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 111.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

