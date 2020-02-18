Hancock Whitney Corp Has $638,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,479.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

