Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 43,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3,167.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

