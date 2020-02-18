Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.