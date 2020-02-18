Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $577,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,057 shares of company stock worth $2,946,575. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

