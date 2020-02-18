Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Inphi were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock worth $4,150,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

