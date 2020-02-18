Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,109 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

UNF opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $866,230. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

