Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,288 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WCG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.56 and a 52 week high of $350.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

