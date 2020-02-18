Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 26,854 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

XLNX stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

