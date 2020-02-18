Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,705 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $773.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 832,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,749,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $525,090. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

