Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 391 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.