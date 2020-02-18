Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,108 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KEMET were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

