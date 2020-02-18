Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 467 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nucor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

