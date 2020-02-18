Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 484 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $356.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,599 shares of company stock worth $34,913,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

