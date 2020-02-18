Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 749 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,274,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,446,000 after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

