Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Global by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Smart Global during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $789.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

