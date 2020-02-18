Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 364.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.