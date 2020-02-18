Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.84

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$4.84 ($3.43) and last traded at A$4.78 ($3.39), with a volume of 1083326 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.78 ($3.39).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

In related news, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

